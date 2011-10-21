Affidavit says cadaver dog indicated positive 'hit' in home

A major development was revealed Friday in the Lisa Irwin case. KCTV5 has learned a cadaver dog had a "hit" inside the family's home earlier this week.

What came out Friday in the court records sheds light on the secretive 16-hour search Wednesday into Thursday that took place at the North Lister home where Lisa Irwin lived with her parents. Records say a cadaver dog smelled a body in Deborah Bradley's bedroom earlier in the week.

The cadaver dog alert is one of the reasons police got the search warrant to go back into the home Wednesday for what the detective writing the application called "a more extensive, intrusive search."

This affidavit explains why KCTV5 crews on scene saw investigators removing carpet from the home and brought in equipment to X-Ray the walls and floors. It also sheds light on why investigators spent hours digging in the home's back yard while restricting news helicopters from videotaping overhead.

The court affidavit KCTV5 obtained points to a search that took place two days before the 16-hour search Monday. In that search, investigators found a garden area with "portions of dirt having an appearance of recently being disturbed or overturned."

"On Oct. 17, 2001 an FBI cadaver dog was brought into the residence upon consent of Irwin and Bradley. The cadaver dog indicated a positive 'hit' for the scent of a deceased human in an area of the floor of Bradley's bedroom near the bed," said the affidavit.

Items taken from the home on Wednesday included a comforter, purple shorts, a Disney character shirt, a glow worm toy, a blanket with characters from the movie Cars on it, rolls of tape and a tape dispenser.

The family's lawyer released a new statement Friday, insisting they had nothing to do with the baby's disappearance and chronicling all the ways they've cooperated, including offering DNA samples and consenting to multiple searches. KCTV5's Betsy Webster tried reaching both NY attorney Joe Tacopina and Kansas City attorney Cynthia Short for a specific response to the new information. Webster was told a written statement should be coming.

Police said in the affidavit supporting the request for the search warrant that the latest search was so thorough they did not want to run the risk of consent being revoked mid-search.

At Friday evening's vigil, Lisa's aunt, Ashley Irwin, dismissed the "hit" as being anything substantial but wouldn't elaborate.

"I don't think much of it. I know what's going on regarding that but that's not something I can comment on," she said.



New York-based attorney Joe Tacopina said his clients are cooperating with police but the Kansas City Police Department said they aren't.

Friday morning, baby Lisa's aunt Ashley posted on her Facebook that the family was hoping to put up billboards with baby Lisa's picture on them. Ashley said on her Facebook that detectives were not immediately returning calls from Crimestoppers officials. Crimestoppers had called police to gain approval to put up the billboards.

Lamar Advertising told KCTV5 they are in the process of making the billboards and they have four electronic digital billboards live now. They said they hope to have more up by Friday evening.

Friday, police warned the public of a website that says its focus is on the baby Lisa case. Police said the website www.lisa-irwin.com is not affiliated with the official investigation, the TIPS Hotline, KCPD or FBI. They also warn that, while the site says people can leave anonymous tips on it, they believe it is unlikely the submissions are truly anonymous. Police said that, so far, they have followed up on nearly 700 leads, 65 from outside the metro.

