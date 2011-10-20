TIMELINE: Details in the search for missing baby Lisa Irwin

Sunday, May 27 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:16:23 GMT
(The Olathe Police Department)
(The Olathe Police Department)
The Olathe Police Department is looking for a vehicle connected to suspects involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of E. Santa Fe. Witnesses said there was an altercation between two groups in a parking lot and then several shots were fired. No one reported being injured. A nearby business and vehicle were damaged by the gunfire, however. The suspects possibly left the area in a white, four-door vehicle. A picture of that...More >
Sunday, May 27 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:11:50 GMT
(AP)
(AP)
Two local 25-year-old women died in a crash in Oklahoma on Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on US-69 just north of Durant, Oklahoma. A 35-year-old man from Overland Park was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southbound and was behind a semi-truck when it hit the semi and rolled over into the median. Jamesha Brooks from Overland Park and Maurtica Britt from Kansas City, Kansas died at the scene. Both women were 25 years old. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old b...More >
