St. James named Wendy's Cool School of the Week - KCTV5 News

St. James named Wendy's Cool School of the Week

Posted: Updated:
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

St. James Academy received Friday the award as the Wendy's Cool School of the Week.

The faith-based school is compact but makes up for its smaller size with immense talents and team spirit. The school offers numerous programs for students and emphasizes academics.

St. James has seen several National Merit Scholars in recent years. The school works hard to ensure students get college scholarships. Both faculty and staff focus on school spirit.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.