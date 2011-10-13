Hoarded cats almost ready for adoption

Kipples, a white, tan and black tabby and 73 other cats are part of the hoarded cats now lovingly given the title Hope Cats. They've been at Spay and Neuter Kansas City for a few weeks and now they're only a couple of weeks from finding new homes.

In August, the cats were found in various states of poor health at the home of Delores Metcalf. Animal control found a total of 152 cats in the home, many of them dead. The lucky ones made it to Spay and Neuter Kansas City where the goal, now, is to get them all to the point where they can be adopted. Some of the cats are destined to live outdoors but officials say they deserve the best because of what they've been through

"When that happens, we just put them in an approved home out in the country with people who have farms, working farms, things like that. That way, they still get to live out their lives with fresh food and water twice a day and nice shelter but they're not really ever going to be lap cats or cats that you can really interact with much but they make good mousers," said Heather Clenin with Kansas City Pet Project. "The rest, the other two-thirds, are really friendly. We've got lots of lap cats, lots of cats who are very cuddly and really craving attention.

In about two weeks, there will be an adoption event. Now all of the cats are fully vetted, meaning they'll have all their shots.

During the adoption event, it will be a two-for-one special. Someone who falls in love with Kibbles can also get a second feline friend for free.

To read more about Metcalf and the cats, click here.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.