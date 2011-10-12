Cessna lands on belly at Downtown Airport

A Cessna plane landed safely on its belly at the Downtown Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane made the emergency landing about 5:45 p.m. The pilot was able to walk away, airport spokesman Joe McBride said.

The Cessna experienced a landing gear issue.

McBride said a blanket of foam covered the plane as a precaution.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane. The onboard fuel did not ignite.

The airport was closed as a result.



