Rebuild Reading Car Giveaway

Official Rules

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE.

1. ELIGIBILITY: Subject to the additional limitations set forth below, the Rebuild Reading Car Giveaway (the "Giveaway") is open only to residents of Kansas and Missouri who are 18 years or older as of the date of entry. The Giveaway is not open to employees of Meredith Corporation d/b/a KCTV ("Sponsor"), McCarthy Chevrolet, Inc. and associated McCarthy entities Auto Group, Cumulus Kansas City, Habitat for Humanity, or to the employees of any other company or organization that is involved in the sponsorship, promotion, administration or fulfillment of the Giveaway, or to the immediate family members of, or any persons domiciled with, any of the foregoing employees. The Giveaway will begin on October 10, 2011, at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("C.T.") and end at 11:59 a.m. on November 15, 2011 C.T. (the "Giveaway Period").

2. HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR DONATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR DONATION WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL DONATIONS ARE STRICTLY VOLUNTARY. Eligible participants can obtain one (1) entry ticket for the Giveaway drawing by making a donation of $40 to Rebuild Reading c/o Emporia Habitat for Humanity during the Giveaway Period. Only one (1) entry ticket will be distributed with a $40 donation per person, regardless of method of entry. Eligible participants can also obtain one (1) free ticket for the Giveaway Drawing by visiting Habitat for Humanity as further explained below. There are a total of four (4) ways to receive an entry ticket and participate in the Giveaway:

First, you can enter the Giveaway by making a $40 donation to Rebuild Reading at the service counter of any participating McCarthy Chevrolet, Inc. and associated McCarthy entities Chevrolet, Inc. and associated McCarthy Chevrolet, Inc. and associated McCarthy entities during regular business hours during the Giveaway Period. Submit your donation to the cashier (payable by cash, check or major credit card) and request a Giveaway entry ticket. Complete the information on the entry ticket and return it to the cashier or deposit it in the designated entry box no later than 11:59 p.m. C.T. on November 15, 2011.

Second, you can make a $40 donation online using your PayPal account and receive an entry into the Giveaway drawing by visiting www.kctv5.com, www.heartlandhabitat.org, www.957thevibe.com, www.magic1073.com, www.1037thedam.com, www.funny1025.com, www.710kcmo.com, www.949kcmo.com, www.101thefox.net during the Giveaway Period and following all of the instructions for submitting an electronic entry. Donations must be received by 11:59 a.m. C.T. on November 15, 2011.

Third, you can enter the Giveaway for free without making a donation to Rebuild Reading by visiting Habitat for Humanity at 1401 Fairfax Trafficway, Suite 323D, Kansas City, KS, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., C.T., Monday through Friday during the Giveaway Period, and requesting one (1) ticket per person during the Giveaway Period. Complete the information on the free entry ticket and return it to the Rebuild Reading representative at Habitat for Humanity or deposit it in the designated entry box. Entries must be received by 3:59 p.m. C.T. on November 15, 2011.

Fourth, on October 15, 2011, you may call in from 8:00 a.m. – 10:59 a.m. C.T. to the KCTV5 Rebuild Reading special hotline at 913-236-4328 to make a $40 donation using your credit card. Call-in donations must be received by 10:59 a.m. C.T. on October 15, 2011.

To be included in the Giveaway drawing, all entries must be received by the dates and times indicated above.

All valid entries will have the same chance of winning regardless of whether they are obtained for free or by making a donation to Rebuild Reading. Regardless of the entry method(s) used, only one (1) entry per person will be accepted. Sponsor is not responsible for any incomplete, lost, late, stolen, misdirected, illegible, garbled or unintelligible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to shipping or handling errors or technical problems or transmission failures of any kind, including, without limitation, the malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software. Any questions regarding the number or validity of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Giveaway. All entries become the property of Sponsor and none will be returned or individually acknowledged. Each entry ticket will bear a unique number. If, due to printing or distribution errors, multiple participants are issued entry tickets with the same winning number, the individual whose name appears on the ticket drawn by the Sponsor shall be declared the sole winner. In no event shall Sponsor be responsible for awarding more than one (1) prize vehicle in the Giveaway.

3. PRIZE AND ODDS: Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received and one (1) winner will be selected on or before November 18, 2011. Winner does not need to be present to win. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

One (1) winner will receive a 2011 Chevrolet Camero, with a verifiable retail value of $43,230. By entering, participants agree that the prize vehicle may be driven for promotional purposes and may have mileage on the odometer at the time of delivery. Winner agrees to accept the prize vehicle "as is" at the time of delivery subject to the remaining factory warranty coverage. Winner is solely responsible for all applicable taxes on the prize vehicle and for allas part of the prize, license, insurance, title and registration fees associated with assuming ownership of the prize. Winner must present proof of vehicle liability insurance as a condition of receiving the vehicle prize. Possession of the prize vehicle will only be surrendered to an adult with a valid driver's license. Winner must take possession of the vehicle by November 30, 2011, or an alternate winner may be selected in accordance with these Official Rules.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

4. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND PRIZE DELIVERY: Potential winner will be notified by telephone and/or mail and will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release within ten (10) days of receipt, as a condition of receiving the prize. Failure to timely complete, sign and return the affidavit and release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, will result in potential winner's disqualification and the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize. Winner may waive his or her right to receive the prize. If waived or forfeited, the prize will be awarded to a substitute winner selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Except where prohibited, participation in the Giveaway constitutes winner's consent to the Sponsor's use of winner's name, likeness, and biographical information in any media for any purpose without limitation or further compensation. For prize winner's name, available after November 30, 2011, visit www.KCTV5.com or call 913-677-5555.

5. RELEASE AND DISCLAIMER: By participating in the Giveaway, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by the decisions of Sponsor and the Giveaway administrators selected by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Giveaway if tampering, human or technical errors, or any cause beyond Sponsor's reasonable control corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Giveaway. By entering the Giveaway, participants agree to release Sponsor, McCarthy Chevrolet, Inc. and associated McCarthy entities Auto Group, Cumulus Kansas City, Habitat for Humanity, all other companies and organizations involved in the Giveaway and/or Rebuild Reading, and all of their respective affiliated companies, officers, agents, employees and volunteers from any liability whatsoever for claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Giveaway or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize or travel to or from any Giveaway-related event or activity. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in any announcements or other materials relating to the Giveaway.

6. DISTRIBUTION OF DONATIONS: At a minimum, all net donations will be distributed to Emporia Habitat for Humanity. "Net donations" are defined as any and all donations that exceed the costs associated with the prize and running of the Giveaway.

7. SPONSOR/OPERATOR: The Giveaway is sponsored and operated by Meredith Corporation d/b/a KCTV 5, 4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., Fairway, KS, whose decisions regarding the interpretation of these Official Rules and all other aspects of the Giveaway shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor is not receiving compensation in connection with the Giveaway but reserves the right to request pro-rata reimbursement of out-of-pocket costs associated with the running of the Giveaway from Emporia Habitat for Humanity.

Abbreviated Rules

No Purchase, Payment or Donation is Necessary to Enter or Win. All Donations Are Strictly Voluntary. Giveaway open to KS and MO residents, 18 years or older at time of entry. Donations and entries must be received by designated time in Official Rules on November 15, 2011. One 2011 Chevrolet Camero will be awarded, verified retail value: $43,230. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One donation/entry per person. Giveaway subject to Official Rules. For Official Rules and free entry instructions, visit www.KCTV5.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Rebuild Reading Giveaway Rules, KCTV 5, 4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., Fairway, KS, 66205. Sponsor: Meredith Corp., d/b/a KCTV, Fairway, KS.