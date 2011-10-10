Grand jury subpoenas KCTV5 in search for baby Lisa

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office has served a grand jury subpoena on KCTV5 as part of the investigation into the disappearance of baby Lisa Irwin.

KCTV received the subpoena late Monday afternoon. Prosecutors asked KCTV5 for "all footage, including raw footage of any interviews or statements given by neighbors, family or friends of the family, regarding missing baby Lisa Irwin."

Lisa, who turned 11 months old Tuesday, was reported missing by her parents at 4 a.m. last Tuesday. Her mother said she checked on Lisa about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Her father said he discovered his daughter missing when he came home from an overnight job about 4 a.m. Oct. 4.

Her parents say a kidnapper snatched Lisa from her crib inside the family's home in the 3600 block of North Lister Avenue in the Northland. Kansas City police issued an Amber Alert three hours later, which was later canceled. The parents say police seem to believe they are responsible for their daughter's disappearance, which they have denied.

KCTV5 was ordered to bring the footage to the "Grand Jury Room" at the Clay County Courthouse on 9 a.m. Oct. 18.

Management at KCTV5 has turned over the subpoena to our attorneys. We do not know what this development means in this case, including what a grand jury could be considering.

At least two other media outlets reported receiving on Monday grand jury subpoenas from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.



To read the subpoena, click here.

To read KCTV5's team coverage of the Search for Lisa, click here.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.