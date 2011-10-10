Woman shot, dropped off at area hospital

A woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after she was shot, authorities said.



Initially, authorities said the woman was shot at the hospital. Police now say the woman was shot at 79th Street and Prospect Avenue and dropped off at the hospital.

The woman's injury were initially considered life-threatening. But the woman suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and is expected to recover.



The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. The hospital is located near U.S. 71 and 63rd Street.

