Grandview school reopens Tuesday after 3 rushed to hospital

Two students and one staff member were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a reported propane leak inside an alternative school, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Grandview Center for Alternative Instructional Resources located at 1001 Main St.



Those attending this school range from sixth grade to high school seniors.

The school was evacuated as a precaution. Tests have determined that nothing hazardous caused the fumes.

The air was repeatedly analyzed and it was found to contain a combination of "floor wax, cleaning solvents and copy machine toner," according to a news release from the Grandview Fire Marshal's Office. The reading "is typical for most office buildings throughout the United States," according to the news release.

With no dangerous conditions found, the school was declared safe and will reopen Tuesday morning.

According to Grandview Fire Marshal Jim Wilson, two students and one teacher were transported to the hospital complaining of nausea and upset stomach after smelling a foul odor. Fifteen other students were checked out at the scene but not transported.

The students and faculty were relocated to a nearby building.

