Child riding scooter seriously injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A child was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

The child, who is about 10 years old, was riding a scooter across Wornall Road. The boy was hit by a car driven by a girl who had just left her nearby high school.

The driver was traveling north on Wornall near 118th Street. She hit her brakes but couldn't stop in time, police said.

The child was alert and talking after the crash but rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The driver was shaken up. The injured child's brother was with him and his parents also rushed to the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation and no citation has been issued.

