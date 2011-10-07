FBI searches landfill for baby Lisa after dumpster fire near home

Law enforcement officers searched a Johnson County landfill Friday for missing 10-month-old baby Lisa Irwin, police said.

According to the FBI, this was the second time agents have searched the landfill this week.

Agents would not immediately comment what, if anything was found Friday.

The landfill was searched because of a dumpster fire near Lisa's Northland home about the time her parents said she went missing early Tuesday.

Joe Vitale, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department, said the dumpster fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was at an apartment complex at 4897 NE 37th St.The dumpster is less than a half mile from the missing baby's home.

The Deffenbaugh Industries landfill is located near Interstate 435 and Holliday Drive.

FBI agents in white suits could be seen Friday combing the Johnson County landfill. Investigators late Friday afternoon used metal detectors at Lisa's residence to search for clues.

Authorities have been searching for four days for the baby whose parents say was abducted from their Northland home.

"We still have some tips coming in from the TIPS Hotline," Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Steve Young said. "Our detectives are digging up on our leads . . . Anything that has anything to pursue we'll pursue it."

Debbie Bradley, Lisa's mother, said Friday that police accused her of being responsible for the baby's disappearance.

An emotional Debbie Bradley said she understands accusations are part of the investigation into the disappearance of her daughter but adamantly maintains she doesn't know where Lisa is.

The Kansas City police have focused on Baby Lisa's parents since they reported the child missing around 4 a.m. Tuesday. They say have developed no suspects.

Lisa's father, Jeremy Irwin, is backing up his daughter's mother.

Irwin said he immediately knew something was wrong when he returned home from work early Tuesday.

Irwin said he came home from his overnight shift around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He noticed a first-floor window open in the front of the house. After checking on his sons, 6 and 8, he went to the bedroom of his daughter, Lisa, and noticed her missing. Deborah Bradley said she ran through the house screaming for her daughter but there was no answer.

The parents of the missing baby said their cell phones were stolen but that nothing else appears to be missing from their home in the 3600 block of North Lister Avenue.

Bradley's grandfather, Dave Netz, told KCTV5 Friday that he believes in his great-granddaughter's parents and that an intruder kidnapped his sleeping granddaughter from her crib.

"They are innocent," he said. "I don't know how many more times I can say it."

Netz said if his granddaughter did fail a lie detector test administered by police that it was only because of the enormous stress she is under.

The family celebrated the eighth birthday of Irwin's son on Sunday at the family home. Netz said Lisa was fussy because of a cold but it was a happy day.

"We had a great time. She's a wonderful bitty girl. And Debbie is too. We think the world of them," Netz said. "We are happy to welcome Jeremy into the family. He is a fine young man, a hard worker."

Bradley's great-grandfather said he wants the public to know that Bradley and Irwin's families are supporting them.

"We are firmly convinced that she's not responsible for anything nor is Jeremy. God only knows who took the baby," Bradley said.

A public vigil was held Friday at Penguin Park in the Northland. Almost 100 attended.

Ribbons and buttons were passed out to those in attendance. Prayers were lifted up along with support and love for Lisa.

