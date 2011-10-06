Baby Lisa's Mom says police blamed her for disappearance

The mother of a 10-month-old baby who went missing from her Kansas City home says police accused her of being responsible for the baby's disappearance.

An emotional Debbie Bradley said Friday that she understands accusations are part of the investigation into the disappearance of her daughter, Lisa Irwin, but adamantly denies the accusation.



The Kansas City police have focused on Baby Lisa's parents since they reported the child missing around 4 a.m. Tuesday. They say have developed no suspects.

Bradley's emotional rebuttal of the accusations Friday morning follows on the heels of dramatic developments in the case late Thursday.

Kansas City police announced late Thursday that Bradley and the baby's father, Jeremy Irwin, were no longer cooperating with investigators. The parents deny this.

Instead, they said that police are relentlessly focused on pinning the disappearance on Bradley instead of finding the real kidnapper.



Bradley told The Associated Press Friday that she took a lie detector test earlier this week because she is determined to prove she doesn't know where her daughter is now.



Bradley says police claimed she failed the polygraph test. But she says detectives failed to show her any paperwork verifying the results.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Steve Young has refused to say whether the couple was asked to take polygraph tests and whether either parent took one.

Irwin says he is willing to take a polygraph test and told police he would do so. But Irwin claims that police told him that wasn't necessary.

Irwin says he frantically called police about 4 a.m. Tuesday when he arrived home from his electrician's job and discovered his daughter wasn't in her crib. The parents said they are standing strong beside each other despite investigators' attempts to turn them against each other.



The police made their bombshell announcement about the lack of cooperation from Irwin and Bradley during a 7 p.m. news conference.

"We are continuing to track down leads as we get them," Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Steve Young. "But earlier, the mother and father decided to quit cooperating with police, but our door is always open."

Police said they were closing the command post as a result. They also began taking down the crime tape from outside the family's home about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Just over two hours later, baby Lisa's aunt maintained that the infant's parents are cooperating with police.

Ashley Irwin said that her brother, Jeremy Irwin, and Deborah Bradley, the infant's mother, have "never stopped cooperating with police."

"We want the public to know that we have never stopped cooperating with the police. We have been cooperative from day one and we continue to assist the police with the investigation," Irwin said. "The main goal has always been to find Lisa and bring her home. That remains the sole focus."

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL TEAM COVERAGE OF THE SEARCH FOR LISA.

For three days, police had repeatedly said the parents were cooperating with investigators and were detectives best bet to find out what happened to the baby. They said the cooperation had been helpful.

But that changed dramatically Thursday night. And authorities said the parents' action dealt the investigation a severe blow.

"They have always been free. They have been cooperative up to this point but earlier this evening they decided to stop cooperating with detectives," Young said. "It doesn't help the investigation."

He refused to say whether the parents had taken polygraph tests. He said police have no suspects.

The announcement came on the same day that the parents made tearful national pleas for the safe return of their daughter. Bradley sobbed as she begged for her daughter to be brought home.

"She is everything. She is my little girl," Bradley said. "She means everything to our boys... We can't live without her."

The parents had told reporters that three phones, including cell phones, were taken from their home by the kidnapper. They said this meant a delay in notifying authorities about the kidnapping.

But Young said those claims had turned up nothing.

"We have looked into it. Obviously, it hasn't produced really anything we can go forward with," Young said. "It has produced really nothing."

Hundreds of police officers and others have saturated the area, Young said. Regarding the closure of the command post, "That's probably inevitable at some point," he said.

Less than 40 minutes later Thursday night, police announced that command post was folding.

Ashley Irwin said that her brother and Bradley plan to release a statement on Friday thanking the police and community for their "efforts, concerns and prayers."

Instead, the couple took another round of media interviews and showing the tensions between police and the parents.

Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.



To read previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.