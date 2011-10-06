KCTV5 names new chief meteorologist

KCTV5 News announces the hiring of Chris Suchan as the station's chief meteorologist.

Suchan is joining the StormTrack 5 weather team from WTSP in Tampa, FL. Suchan offers both enthusiasm and experience in covering weather.

"When it comes to extreme weather, I realize my responsibility is to the people of Kansas City by providing accurate and precise information they need to be safe," Suchan said. "I also believe in my position. We can have some light-hearted moments and even a bit of fun in celebrating our area."

Bobby Totsch, KCTV5's vice president and general manager, said Suchan offers experience in covering blizzards, ice storms, floods and major hurricanes.

"His weather reports are calm and reassuring," said KCTV5 News Director Blaise Labbe. "In watching him, you feel as though he is just talking to friends and family. Chris doesn't believe in hyping weather or making more out of simple weather events. But if there is severe weather, he issues clear and precise warnings aimed directly at maintaining people's safety."

Click here to read the official announcement from KCTV5.

Suchan says he became a weather geek when he was a fifth grader after a snowstorm shut down his Virginia school. He even stopped playing high school football so he could continue as president of his school's weather club.

Suchan worked in Harrisburg, VA., and then Charlotte, NC, where he was the morning meteorologist.

Suchan holds the coveted Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He has earned one of the nation's highest forecast accuracy scores while working in stormy Tampa.

"I feel great about having Chris on board and Kansas City will welcome his warm and friendly style, as well as his intense focus on accuracy in his forecasts," Totsch said.

Both Totsch and Labbe said KCTV5 conducted a nationwide search. Labbe said Suchan "was the clear choice for our weather team."

Suchan has a passion for football and looks forward to attending Chiefs games. He performed the Suchan Shuffle before Panthers games when working in Charlotte.

Suchan joins the StormTrack 5 weather team later this month.

