Cyclists find dead woman lying next to Northland road

Two cyclists found a woman's body in the Northland on Tuesday.

Two area residents were out riding their bikes near Northeast 120th Street and North Eastern Road in Kansas City, MO, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One rider noticed what they thought was a deer laying in a wooded area just past the ditch.

When they got off to investigate, they discovered it was a body and called police.

Police identified Wednesday the woman as Tamara R. Sparks, 40.

The body was fully clothed. The cause of death has not been determined, but police say Sparks' death is considered suspicious.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

