One critical after semi crash ties up traffic in Northland

Motorists are urged to the areas of Interstate 35 and U.S. 169 after a crash Monday afternoon on Front Street.

One person was critically injured in the multiple-vehicle crash, which involves a semi. Hazardous materials are also believed to be involved.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of Front Street. Two ambulances were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities originally said the crash occurred near I-435 but now say the crash is closer to I-35.

