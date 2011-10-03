One critical after semi crash ties up traffic in Northland - KCTV5 News

One critical after semi crash ties up traffic in Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Motorists are urged to the areas of Interstate 35 and U.S. 169 after a crash Monday afternoon on Front Street.

One person was critically injured in the multiple-vehicle crash, which involves a semi. Hazardous materials are also believed to be involved.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of Front Street. Two ambulances were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities originally said the crash occurred near I-435 but now say the crash is closer to I-35.

