Undefeated Wildcats jump back into AP Top 25 poll

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State has climbed right back into the Top 25.

The Wildcats used a 36-35 upset of Baylor on Saturday to enter the AP poll at No. 20 on Sunday. It's the first time they've been ranked since 2007, and the highest since '04.

The Wildcats needed a late touchdown pass to beat Eastern Kentucky, and looked mediocre against Kent State, but have put together two confidence-building wins in a row.

They stopped Miami four times at the goal line to preserve a 28-24 win two weeks ago, and then scored 10 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes Saturday to upset the Bears, who came into the game at No. 15.

It was the Wildcats' first win over a ranked team since 2007, and the first over a ranked team at home since '06.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.