Closures will affect drivers commuting through Overland Park

There are a lot of closures that will certainly affect a lot of drivers who commute through the Overland Park area.

Starting Wednesday, the 95th Street to northbound U.S. 69 ramp will be closed for ramp reconstruction work beginning at 9:00 a.m. for 21 days.

Drivers should expect delays and must use alternate routes during these lane/ramp closures.

Then, on Wednesday and Thursday evening starting at 10 p.m., drivers will not be able to get on southbound U.S 69 from I-35.

Drivers also will not be able to get northbound on U.S. 69 from I-435.

The ramp from 87th Street to southbound U.S. 69 will be closed.

The ramp from 103rd Street to northbound U.S. 69 will be closed, and all ramps from I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 will be closed.

The work is part of an $80 million effort to widen U.S. 69 to three lanes in each direction.

Much of the money for the project is from the federal stimulus plan.

