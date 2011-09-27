Plan to reduce crashes on Hwy. 152 corridor

Two intersections along the Hwy. 152 corridor ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the top five crash sites in Kansas City last year.

A city study found Hwy. 152 and Flintlock Road ranked first and Hwy. 152 and N. Church Road ranked third in most crashes.

In a one year study, a taskforce says 88 crashes happened at the two locations.

That is out of an average of 30,000 travelers a day.

MoDOT plans to rebuild a portion of the highway diverting South Flintlock traffic over I-35 near Pleasant Valley Road. The "Flintlock Flyover" is supposed to alleviate congestion that has led to 62 rear end collisions and 25 injury accidents in one year.

The Liberty School District was also very involved in this study since more than 100 school buses travel the corridor daily.

