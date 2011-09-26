Oil spill closed southbound I-35 near Claycomo - KCTV5 News

Oil spill closed southbound I-35 near Claycomo

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Highway Patrol closed southbound Interstate 35 near Claycomo Monday afternoon.

An oil spill prompted the closure, authorities said. Motorists are forced to exit onto Interstate 435.

Officials did not say what caused the oil spill.

All lanes were reopened about 5:30 p.m., which was about two hours after the incident began.

