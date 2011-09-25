Vehicle involved in fatal U.S. 69 dispute found

Overland Park police said they've found the car they believed was involved in a deadly accident Sunday.

Police found the silver Mitsubishi Eclipse in Kansas City, MO, on Wednesday and have taken it in as evidence, although they aren't saying how the car was involved.

Southbound U.S. 69 at 119th Street was closed Sunday morning until about 10:30 a.m. A KCTV5 photographer said 9 mm casings littered the highway.

Police say the events began unfolding around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The occupants of two vehicles became embroiled in a dispute as the cars were traveling south on U.S. 69, police said.

"One of the vehicles lost control and crashed into a pole just south of 119th Street," according to a news release. "The other (vehicle) left the scene without stopping."

Witnesses reported to police that they heard gunfire being exchanged between the two vehicles.

Marquise Williams Jr., who was in the wrecked car, died, police said. An autopsy determined that he died from injuries suffered in the crash, not from any shots fired, police said.

"We went out to have a good time," said Stedman Bradley, who said he and Williams were in his car heading to Williams' home. "A car pulled up on the side of us. And I don't know who is in it. They ran us off the road."

He said neither he nor Williams knew the occupants of the vehicle, which is described as a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse. Police say the silver car should have damage to the passenger side.

"The car should be missing the passenger side mirror and may have bullet holes in it," according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by Overland Park police. "We encourage the reporting of any silver car with passenger side damage and missing passenger side mirror."

Bradley declined to discuss whether shots were exchanged between the two vehicles or whether anyone in his vehicle could have caused possible gunshots in the silver car.

Williams played basketball at Ruskin High School where he was team captain of the varsity team.

His coach, Jerry Marlin, said Williams' death is a tragedy.

"Coaches aren't supposed to outlive their players," he said. "This is just a sad thing."

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

