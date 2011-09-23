NBA cancels preseason game at Sprint Center

The NBA has canceled its preseason game at the Sprint Center.

The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets were slated to square off on Oct. 15.

The cancellation came because the league and its players have not reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

All preseason games between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15 have been canceled. All training camps have been postponed until a new deal is reached.

You can receive a refund for the canceled preseason games starting Monday at 10 a.m. The refunds should be obtained "at point of purchase."

For more information, go to www.nba.com.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.