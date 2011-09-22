Chiefs offensive woes score Leno laughs

Just how bad are the Kansas City Chiefs this season? Bad enough they warranted chuckles during Jay Leno's monologue Wednesday night.

The audience applauded the Chiefs joke, which garnered "Ohhhs" from band leader Rickey Minor.

"Well, here's something frightening. Scientists from NASA have said a research satellite the size of a bus will crash into the Earth on Friday. They say they have no idea where it will land, although they say it has better odds of landing in the end zone than the Kansas City Chiefs," Leno dead panned.

David Letterman, which airs at 10:35 p.m. weeknights on KCTV5, has yet to joke about the Chiefs. The team travels to San Diego to take on the Chargers at 3 p.m. Sunday on KCTV5.

The good news for the Chiefs is Leno didn't take notice of the pink-looking, velour-looking hoodie that Chiefs Coach Todd Haley wore during Sunday's loss at Detroit.

