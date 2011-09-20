City waiting on test results before euthanizing accused hoarder's cats

Update: A spokesman for Kansas City says the judge's order is now in effect.

Tests are pending on the cats, David Parks said Friday. The test results are expected back Monday or Tuesday.

After that, the city will decide which cats can be given to rescue groups, which can be adopted and which ones will be put down.

A Clay County judge ruled Tuesday that Kansas City Animal Control can put down the dozens of cats confiscated from an accused hoarder.

The woman, Delores Metcalf, has denied the allegations. Metcalf maintains the cats were well when they were in her home and did not become sick until they were confiscated by the city.

The judge ruled that Metcalf can delay the adoption or euthanization of her cats if she puts up at least a $100,000 bond to provide for the care of the cats and kittens.

Metcalf also can retrieve her ferret and four cats that a veterinarian decides are well enough to return home, the judge ruled.

"Release of these animals is conditioned upon their being sprayed or neutered, up to date on their shots and properly licensed," according to the court order. "Ms. Metcalf shall pay for these services beforehand at the customary posted rate as well as any boarding fees and expenses incurred by the shelter to date."

An official with a rescue group present in the courtroom Tuesday said just 82 of the 153 cats confiscated are still alive. The rest have died of natural causes.

City officials have said the cats were in fragile health. City officials are waiting for test results to determine if the remaining cats have a highly contagious disease that would make it virtually impossible for them to be adopted.

It is possible that all of the remaining cats will be put down, and the judge ruled that could occur.

Authorities found at least 50 dead kittens frozen in a freezer at her Northland home. The city went to Metcalf's home last month after receiving repeated complaints from neighbors.

