Northland school temporarily locked down after threat

A Northland high school was temporarily under lockdown Tuesday morning.

Liberty High School was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a student may be on campus with a weapon.

"As a precautionary measure, the building was immediately placed on Level 2 lockdown, keeping all students in classrooms," the school said in a news release.

District security and Liberty police searched the building and determined the student was not on the campus.

"We have verified that the Liberty High School campus is safe. Police have confirmed this individual is not on our campus," Liberty High School reported on their website.

The high school is resuming their normal schedule with a "heightened degree of security on the exterior of the building" to ensure student safety.

The school said that they will continue to have a police presence outside of the building.

Police are gathering the necessary information to continue its investigation into the student in question.

