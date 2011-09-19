Officials in KC to begin All-Star Game planning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials from Major League Baseball are in Kansas City this week to begin planning for the 2012 All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium.

Baseball officials are meeting Monday and Tuesday with Kansas City Royals executives to plan festivities surrounding the first All-Star Game hosted by the franchise since the 1973.

The MLB FanFest at the Kansas City Convention Center is scheduled for July 6-10, with events ramping up at the ballpark on July 8 with a celebrity softball game and All-Star Futures Game.

Teams will work out July 9 prior to the Home Run Derby, with the 83rd All-Star Game scheduled for July 10.

