Delta plane en route to Phoenix makes emergency landing at KCI

Delta plane en route to Phoenix makes emergency landing at KCI

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Delta jet had to make an emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport after developing engine issues.

The 737 jet landed safety about 10 a.m. Thursday. The plane had 151 passengers and crew on board, according to KCI spokesman Joe McBride.

Delta flight was traveling from Detroit to Phoenix, he said. An oil issue caused an engine to go out.

