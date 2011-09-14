Judge delays decision on putting down 153 cats

A Clay County judge delayed on Wednesday a decision on Kansas City's request to be allowed to put down up to 153 cats.

The city of Kansas City, MO, filed the petition for ownership of the 153 cats that were found in Delores Metcalf's home two weeks ago. Part of the petition included a disposition of animals which Metcalf fears means euthanizing the sick felines.

Metcalf appeared in Clay County court Wednesday morning to, "fight for her animals."

"I am more than just a little concerned for my cats. They want to kill them. They've killed some more of them or they've died. They're probably dying because they're just so upset," said Metcalf.

A city attorney explained to a judge Wednesday that the cats, deemed too sick to adopt, have cost the city $40,000 since crews rescued 153 cats from Metcalf's home. Authorities found at least 50 dead kittens frozen in a freezer at her home. Metcalf still has part ownership of the animals, leaving the shelter with no option but to keep the cats alive.

"They're getting sick because they were kept in cages. They're all cluttered, kept together. I saw them on TV, terrified to death, they weren't eating or drinking water because they were terrified to death and that was causing them to get sick," explained Metcalf.

The city asked for a disposition of animals, a term Metcalf interprets as euthanization. The city said, though, it would simply give them the right to do what's appropriate with the sick cats.

"It doesn't mean destruction of animals but what it does is make sure we can turn them over to rescue groups interested in saving the cats or if destruction is necessary then we're able to do that," explained David Park, the director of the Neighborhood and Community Services Department.

The judge issued a continuance in order to let Metcalf hire an attorney. Metcalf is due back in court on Sept. 20.

