Wanted: Olvin Funes

Olvin Funes is wanted on a Johnson County, KS, warrant for attempted rape.

Funes was last seen in March 2010 and is still wanted.

The original offense occurred during 1999 in Olathe, and involved the attempted sexual assault of a child less than 14 years of age.

His last known address was in the area of 76th Street and Leavenworth Road in KCK, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Funes is not currently a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.