Wanted: Olvin Funes - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Olvin Funes

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Olvin Funes is wanted on a Johnson County, KS, warrant for attempted rape.

Funes was last seen in March 2010 and is still wanted.

The original offense occurred during 1999 in Olathe, and involved the attempted sexual assault of a child less than 14 years of age.

His last known address was in the area of 76th Street and Leavenworth Road in KCK, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Funes is not currently a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.