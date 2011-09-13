Turnpike traffic tied up by serious crash - KCTV5 News

Turnpike traffic tied up by serious crash

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A crash Tuesday afternoon is snarling eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 near Lawrence.

A white four-door car crashed near mile marker 200. This is near Lecompton.

The driver's injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

