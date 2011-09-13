Unattended backpack shuts down traffic near Olathe school - KCTV5 News

Unattended backpack shuts down traffic near Olathe school

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Some roads near Washington Elementary School were closed after an unattended backpack was found.

The school is at 1202 North Ridgeview Road.

Ridgeview Road between 125th and 123rd streets shutdown. The bomb unit from the Olathe Fire Department responded as a precaution.

The backpack was determined to contain books and the scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.

