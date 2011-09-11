Local firefighters climb 110 stories in remembrance

Our nation paid tribute Sunday to those lost in the largest tragedy on American soil, the Sept. 11 bombing of the World Trade Center.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, several local men and women firefighters participated in a nationwide fundraiser to honor the 343 members of FDNY who lost their lives on that day.

Firefighters climbed 110 stories to show those the fallen firefighters that they will not be forgotten during the first annual Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The physically and mentally grueling climb, held at the Town Pavilion in downtown Kansas City on Sunday, benefited the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Survivors Fund.

In full gear, dozens of firefighters hit the stairwell, but there was no fire and this was no drill.

Each one was taking the steps for a special person.

On Sunday, 343 firefighters from six states came to Kansas City wearing a picture around their neck of the fallen firefighter they are walking for in remembrance.

Lawrence firefighter David Bova and a team of volunteers organized this remembrance.

Tired and sweaty, these firefighters were determined to complete this journey.

And when they were done, they rang the bell and read the name of the hero who died.

Click here for more information on how to help the families of the fallen firefighters.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.