Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez talk new movie, Charlie Sheen

When their new movie draws its inspiration from the Wizard of Oz, there was no place but Kansas for Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez.

Sheen, the star of television's "West Wing", and his oldest son along with grandson Taylor came to the Kansas City area Friday for a screening of "The Way."

The two stars graciously posed for pictures with star struck employees at KCTV5 and answered questions from KCTV5's Sandra Olivas.

Estevez wrote and directed the movie. He said the project, which is set in Spain, began in 2003, pays tribute to the family history from Spain.

"It became a sort of Wizard of Oz," said Estevez.

The movie focuses on the El Camino, a special 500-mile walk that thousands of pilgrims take annually to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Estevez's character dies tragically and his father steps in to complete the mission. The movie shows how the journey changes the father's life forever.

The men described the movie as an "epic" that focuses on family but also has laughs.

Sheen beamed when discussing his paternal pride. He said the movie "is an extraordinary piece of work" that he hopes touches movie goers.

"I would hope they would make the journey with us if they are vulnerable and can vicariously make the journey with us,"Sheen said. "They will discover that it is not just a physical journey. It is an inward journey, it is a transcendent (journey)."

Estevez starred in the 1980s in the "Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire.

Sheen said his trouble plagued younger son, Charlie Sheen, is doing very well.

Estevez said his brother has landed a new show post Two and A Half Men and reconciled with his two former wives.

"I think he is doing better than all of us," Estevez said.

Both men said Sheen really enjoyed seeing the movie.

"He loves it," Estevez said. "He absolutely loves it."

Before the red carpet debut at the AMC Theaters in Olathe, Sheen and Estevez ate at Oklahoma Joe's.

