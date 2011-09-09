Faces of Kansas City: He was part of a miracle and he calls KC home

Update:

It's been 34 years since the United States men's hockey team last struck Olympic gold and there is a major Kansas City connection to what's still considered an American Olympic miracle moment.

If Ken Morrow's day job ever goes south, he ought to work for Kansas City's Chamber of Commerce.

"I tell people it's a very easy, comfortable place to live. Cost of living... no traffic jams," said Morrow.

Still, for a guy who has worked for a professional sports team in New York City for nearly three decades, some may ask why he chose Kansas City. It was hockey that brought Morrow and his wife to KC.

As a player in the NHL, Morrow lifted the Stanley Cup four consecutive years with the New York Islanders.

"We set records. Nineteen straight playoff series we won. That's a record that will never be broken. A team would have to win five Stanley Cups to break that," explained Morrow.

While that is an amazing record, it wasn't ever called miraculous. In what is widely considered one of America's proudest moments, Morrow was on the ice in that 1980 Olympic shocker in Lake Placid, New York.

"That's an event, 1980, that people haven't forgotten 31 years later," he said.

The Soviet team was thought to be unbeatable when they took on a collection of American college players, but Morrow and his USA teammates would go on to win the gold medal.

"It's probably viewed by many as the greatest sporting moment in history. That's not to be bragging about it or anything," said Morrow.

Just days after winning the gold and visiting the White House, Morrow joined the Islanders and a couple months after that, he helped the Islanders win their first Stanley Cup. He is the first hockey player to win the Olympic gold and an NHL championship in the same season.

The fan mail is still coming.

"And I get it every day, 31 years later, I get one or two or three pieces of mail," said Morrow.

Morrow retired from the Islanders after a 10-year career, then moved to KC to coach the Kansas City Blades. While that only lasted a year, the Morrows never left. While he became the Islanders director of pro scouting, Morrow chose to raise his family here and loves nothing more than watching his son play sports and spending time with his girls.

"It's been a blast, I have two older daughters. They both played sports and now have families of their own," he said.

Morrow is still a pro scout for the Islanders and KCTV5's Brad Stephens asked him about the rumors about New York moving its team to the Sprint Center. Morrow said that rumor isn't going to become a reality, but he did say KC is at the top of the list of cities that could get an NHL team.

