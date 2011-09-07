Residents sound off on new police station, crime lab

Homes will soon be completely demolished to make way for a new crime lab and Kansas City, Missouri Police East Patrol Substation, and residents affected are frustrated with the city's plans.

Teola Powell has a niece whose home will be razed.

"We elect representatives to represent us," said Teola Powell.

The city of Kansas City has announced plans to develop a four square block area from 26th to 27th streets and from Brooklyn to Prospect.

It is all to make way for a new crime lab and the Kansas City Police East Patrol Division Substation.

The $57 million project is forcing some out of their homes, like Ameena Powell.

"I'm definitely against this plan. I don't believe that this crime lab and this station is actually going to be positioned to service the people and residents of eastern Jackson County," said Ameena Powell.

Powell said she believes there are many other viable options, and in her research, the area is one that borders both Central Patrol and East Patrol lines.

Sgt. Mark Stinson with the police department's Capital Improvements Unit said that was the idea to put the new crime lab and substation in one of the hardest hit parts of the metro.

"People suggested sites out here, and yes, we could have ran and hid way out east, built a really pretty campus and have the officers hang out there," said Stinson.

The new crime lab will allow police to have more room. Their current location, off Troost, is aging.

The city said they will pay an owner occupied residence 25 percent over the appraised value, and if a property has been in a family's possession for more than 50 years, owners will be eligible to receive 50 percent over the highest appraisal value.

While some may disagree with the city's plan, others have a different tone.

Denise Fortune's mother stands to lose her home as well.

"It's time to move on. It's a done deal with the city, so I just need to know that my mom and all the other residents that live here are taken care of," said Fortune.

"This is the cheaper land. The most cost effective. That is what they are trying to do...trying to spend as less money on this as they can, but they are ruining people's lives," said Teola Powell.

If anybody lives in the area affected, they are invited to attend the last of the three meetings Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Church of God located at 26th Street and Brooklyn.

