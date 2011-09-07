Wanted: Deric Falls

Deric Falls is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for criminal sodomy of a child.

The original offense occurred during 2006 in Overland Park and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female.

His last known address was in Grandview, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Falls has failed to report to his parole officer and has not reported a change of address.

Falls is currently a registered sex offender in Missouri.

