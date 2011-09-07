Wanted: Deric Falls - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Deric Falls

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Deric Falls is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for criminal sodomy of a child. 

The original offense occurred during 2006 in Overland Park and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female. 

His last known address was in Grandview, but his current whereabouts are unknown. 

Falls has failed to report to his parole officer and has not reported a change of address.

Falls is currently a registered sex offender in Missouri.

