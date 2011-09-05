Pregnant wife struggles after husband drowns

On the same day her husband drowned in an area lake, Sarah Robinson found out she was pregnant.

Julio Cesar Mendoza's wife struggles to understand what went wrong Sunday morning, when her 22-year-old husband was out enjoying time with his family and went for a swim.

He went under the water and never resurfaced.

"I took my jacket off, ran into the water, and I tried to find him," said Sarah Robinson, Julio Mendoza's wife.

Her husband had been camping at the Camp Branch campground at Smithville Lake just north of the metro.

Robinson said her family had just finished having breakfast with her mom.

"Then after we ate breakfast, I was going to go to the grocery store, and they were all going to go swimming," said Robinson.

Robinson said she offered a ride to take the kids from the camp side of the cove over to the beach.

They decided to swim across instead.

"He was a pretty good swimmer. He knew how to swim, and I don't know what happened," said Robinson.

Robinson said he was a hard working man who loved his family.

"He went to work every day Monday through Saturday...never missed a day," said Robinson.

Trooper Kim Davis with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it is likely Mendoza struggled before going under.

Mendoza did not have insurance.

Robinson said her wish is to fly Mendoza's body back to Mexico to be with his family.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.