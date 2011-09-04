Duncan homers twice as Indians hold off Royals 9-6 - KCTV5 News

Duncan homers twice as Indians hold off Royals 9-6

Posted: Updated:
Cleveland Indians Shelley Duncan (47) is congratulated by Jason Donald (16) and Ezequiel Carrera (12) in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Brayan Pena (27) after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star Cleveland Indians Shelley Duncan (47) is congratulated by Jason Donald (16) and Ezequiel Carrera (12) in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Brayan Pena (27) after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Shelley Duncan had a career high five RBIs on a pair of homers into the gusting wind, Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the lineup to drive in two more runs and the Cleveland Indians held off the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Sunday.

Duncan hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth for his third career multihomer game. Jason Donald and Jerad Head also had RBIs for the Indians (70-67), who surpassed their win total from last season as they try to keep pace with Detroit in the AL Central.

They began the day 6½ games back in second place. The Tigers played Sunday night.

Jeanmar Gomez (2-2) was effective again in his second start since getting recalled from AAA Columbus, allowing six hits and only Mike Moustaksas' RBI groundout in 5 1-3 innings.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.