Duncan homers twice as Indians hold off Royals 9-6

Cleveland Indians Shelley Duncan (47) is congratulated by Jason Donald (16) and Ezequiel Carrera (12) in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Brayan Pena (27) after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Shelley Duncan had a career high five RBIs on a pair of homers into the gusting wind, Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the lineup to drive in two more runs and the Cleveland Indians held off the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Sunday.

Duncan hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth for his third career multihomer game. Jason Donald and Jerad Head also had RBIs for the Indians (70-67), who surpassed their win total from last season as they try to keep pace with Detroit in the AL Central.

They began the day 6½ games back in second place. The Tigers played Sunday night.

Jeanmar Gomez (2-2) was effective again in his second start since getting recalled from AAA Columbus, allowing six hits and only Mike Moustaksas' RBI groundout in 5 1-3 innings.

