In the Missouri Class 6 State Football Championship game, Blue Springs South took on Christian Brothers College High School. Christian Brothers were up by four in the 3rd quarter but Blue Springs won it 40-37.



Staley High School will play in the championship game against Kirkwood Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in St. Louis.

