Be Part of the Cure: A Special TV Event

The fight to end cancer in the Heartland is explored in Be Part of the Cure, a 30-minute local TV special at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

TV journalist and Kansas native Bill Kurtis will host an insider's look at The University of Kansas Cancer Center's quest for National Cancer Institute designation – and what it will mean to cancer patients throughout our region and beyond.

For the first time in 20 years, KCTV 5 will be joining the three other local TV stations in a historic simultaneous broadcast for the special.

Due to President Obama's address on Thursday night, the special will now air on Friday, Sept. 9, 2011 at 6:30 p.m.

