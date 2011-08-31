Records show Northland woman had history of hoarding animals

What happened inside the Northland home on North Bales Avenue has horrified animal lovers everywhere but KCTV5 has discovered this isn't the first time Delores "Anne" Metcalf has been accused of animal cruelty.

Despite the fact it's been condemned, Metcalf is still in her home. She told KCTV5's Amy Anderson she has a work permit. She has been charged with animal cruelty among other things after authorities removed 152 cats, a dog and a ferret from her home this week as well as more than 60 dead cats from her freezer. The situation was so bad, city officials said they're planning to try and recoup the cost of the raid.

"They could smell it clear across the street. People walking their dogs were like this because it smelled so bad. It smells now," said Marzella Blackmon, a neighbor.

Many of the animals found on her property were fearful of humans and full of infection – many of them may not survive. That information was disturbing enough but Anderson uncovered information stating this wasn't the first time.

In July 2002, 96 cats and four dogs were taken from a Liberty home. The home's owner was Delores Flores and it turns out Flores is Delores Metcalf, a woman who also goes by the name of Anne.

Also, in 2009, Kansas City officials said they took at least a dozen casts and three dogs from a house off 39th Street and Norton Avenue, but neighbors told Anderson off-camera there were many more animals than those documented. Neighbors described in details the stench that stretched well into the next block.

In all, that makes at least three cases of animal cruelty or hoarding by one woman and, while some say they have sympathy for someone who appears to continually hoard, others say they have none.

"I have no sympathy for her. I feel sorry for the animals because they don't have to live like that," said Blackmon.

Metcalf, as she's known in this case, is due in court in November.

