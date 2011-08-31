Wanted: Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford is wanted on a Johnson County, Kan., warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The original offense involved the sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old, which occurred in 2004 in Johnson County, Kan.

His last known address was in Smithville and he has previous addresses in Olathe.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

