Wanted: Robert Crawford

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Robert Crawford is wanted on a Johnson County, Kan., warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The original offense involved the sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old, which occurred in 2004 in Johnson County, Kan.

His last known address was in Smithville and he has previous addresses in Olathe.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

