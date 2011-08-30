KC Mayor's son accused of punching woman in face

Kyle James was bonded out of the municipal jail late Monday night after a woman accused him of punching her outside a Kansas City nightclub.

The woman told Kansas City police that the 23-year-old son of Mayor Sly James yanked her arm and punched her in the eye, according to Kansas City police. The woman had a nearly five-inch bruise on her arm and bruising around her right eye, according to a Kansas City police report.

The initial police report said that a Kansas City Chiefs player came to the woman's aid, but police have since learned that the man was posing as a football player.

Detectives have since determined that the initial information given to officers was incorrect and that a Chiefs player was not involved, Capt. Steve Young of the Kansas City Police Department told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon. James' friend on purpose claimed he was a Chiefs player knowing that was false.

The mayor Tuesday refused to discuss his son's arrest. His son told the Kansas City Star, "I did not hit that girl."

James turned himself in around 9 p.m. Monday and paid a $500 bond on the assault charge, according to Stacey Graves, spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The city will ask for a special prosecutor to handle the case.

This is the second time in less than a month that James is in trouble with the Kansas City Police Department. On July 30, James was handcuffed and placed in custody after police said he was disruptive in a downtown restaurant.

James later apologized for "acting inappropriately." Police said an intoxicated James used sexually charged language and threatened that he would get an off-duty police officer fired.

In the latest incident, James is again accused of making hostile comments toward a woman, according to the police report. The 22-year-old Lee's Summit woman filed the report nearly 24 hours after she said James assaulted her.

The woman said her friend was dancing with James just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the Point Bar & Grill near Westport Road. A fight broke out between the woman's friend and James' girlfriend on the dance floor. The fight continued outside when the woman said she attempted to pull her friend away.

The woman told police that James then ran up. James used profanity and called her a derogatory name while threatening to harm her, the woman told police.

"According to the victim, the suspect then grabbed the victim by the left upper arm and struck the victim with his hand or fist," according to the police report. "The blow caused the victim to fall backward onto the ground."

The woman was too shaken up to drive herself home. Instead, she was given a ride by one of James' friends, according to the report.

The woman went to the East Patrol Office to file the report about 10 p.m. last Thursday. The woman did not seek medical attention for her bruises, but police did take photographs of her injuries.

James denied hitting the woman to the Kansas City Star. He told KCTV5's reporting partner that he was celebrating his 23rd birthday last week.

He said a man and two women charged at him that night. As far as the Lee's Summit woman, James told the newspaper that he put his hands out to "keep her at bay," but may have shoved her.

"This is just so ridiculous because she's coming up and punching people," James said. "I was just trying to get away. ... I did not hit that girl."

Saying it is a pending legal matter, Sly James' office said the mayor would have no comment Tuesday.

"To ensure that both Kyle and his accuser get a fair day in municipal court, the mayor will not have any comments on the matter now pending," according to a statement from James' spokesman, Danny Rotert. "Thank you for your understanding in what is a difficult time for all involved."

Rotert told KCTV5's Bonyen Lee that it would be inappropriate for the mayor to comment because it could be seen as interfering with the process in municipal court.

"Both the accuser and Kyle deserve a day in court that is free of any influence that is fair as humanely possible," Rotert said. "That's why we're seeing nothing on this case."

James is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 17.

James has two prior convictions in Johnson County, KS. He was convicted in 2005 as a juvenile for misdemeanor possession of drugs. He was sentenced to diversion in 2010 for driving under the influence.

