Husband heartbroken after wife dies in chopper crash

Less than 24 hours after seeing his wife, little did Victor Tacoronte know, it would be the last time he would ever see his wife.

Victor Tacoronte is in shock.

His wife, Terry, died Friday night when the medical helicopter she was being transported in to Liberty Hospital, crashed in a field north of Liberty.

"I drove all the way to Liberty and walked into the emergency room. In essence, my hair stood up for some reason," said Victor Tacoronte.

Tacoronte said he had a weird feeling something bad had happened.

"I went to the girl at the front desk. I explained to her who I was, and she gave me that look and my hair really stood up," said Tacoronte.

With his family by his side, Tacoronte said he waited to find out what happened.

He had no idea his wife was dead.

Tacoronte says before his wife was transported, she was in stable condition.

"The doctor introduced himself and basically flat out told me the helicopter went down, and I hate to tell you the news is not good. Your wife is dead," said Tacoronte.

Tacoronte said that at no time did the hospital offer a place for him to stay after he drove more than 70 miles.

His wife, Terry, had been having severe stomach pains.

Tacoronte recalls the last time he saw her, seconds before she took off.

"I gave her the necklace when we first got together, and for some reason she asked the nurse to give it to me," said Tacoronte. "I gave her a kiss, told her I loved her, said everything will be fine, and I will meet you in Liberty. Well, that never happened. I never got to meet her in Liberty," said Tacoronte.

The hardest part now is sleeping.

Tacoronte said he has not slept in more than a day.

"You know every time I close my eyes, the only vision I see is her before she left," said Tacoronte.

Tacoronte said he has a lot of questions for investigators, and he says absolutely no one has reached out to help him.

