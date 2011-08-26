Gov. Nixon seeks repeal of teacher Facebook law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's governor wants lawmakers to repeal a new law prohibiting teachers from having private conversations with students over Internet sites.

Gov. Jay Nixon says he will add the teacher Internet issue to the agenda for a special legislative session that begins Sept. 6. His Friday announcement came shortly after a Missouri judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law from taking effect as scheduled on Sunday.

The Missouri law would bar teachers from using websites that give "exclusive access" to current students or former students who are 18 or younger. That would mean communication through Facebook and other social networking sites would have to be done in public, rather than through private messages.

A Missouri judge says the law would have a chilling effect on free speech rights.

