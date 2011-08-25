KSMO high school football schedule

KSMO is excited about its upcoming schedule of high school football games.
KCTV5/KSMO General Manager Bobby Totsch announced that the games will be carried on Friday nights on KSMO-62. Three additional games will be chosen for broadcast on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
The schedule is:
Sept. 2 - Blue Springs High School at Staley High School.
Sept. 9 - Blue Springs South High School at Rockhurst High School.
Sept. 16 - Blue Valley West High School at Blue Valley High School.
Sept. 23 - Blue Valley High School at Bishop Miege.
Sept. 30 - Raytown South High School at Park Hill South High School.
Oct. 7 - Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
Oct. 14 - Blue Springs South High School at Blue Spring High School.
Oct. 21 - Joplin High School versus Raymore-Peculiar High School at Arrowhead Stadium.
