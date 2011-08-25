Kansas State ramps up competition as opener nears

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Bill Snyder understands better than most what ticks inside the minds of young men. It's a big reason he's won 149 games at 1 of the most nondescript schools in major college football.

When the longtime Kansas State coach held off on releasing a depth chart in fall practice, he knew exactly what would happen: Players would seize on the opportunity to compete.

That's occurred at quarterback, where Collin Klein appears to have locked up the starting job for the season opener Sept. 3 against Eastern Kentucky. And it appears to be happening at running back, where Tennessee transfer Bryce Brown is trying to earn the top nod. And at wide receiver, where a deep and talented group of players are fighting for playing time.

