Kansas State ramps up competition as opener nears - KCTV5 News

Kansas State ramps up competition as opener nears

Posted: Updated:

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Bill Snyder understands better than most what ticks inside the minds of young men. It's a big reason he's won 149 games at 1 of the most nondescript schools in major college football.

When the longtime Kansas State coach held off on releasing a depth chart in fall practice, he knew exactly what would happen: Players would seize on the opportunity to compete.

That's occurred at quarterback, where Collin Klein appears to have locked up the starting job for the season opener Sept. 3 against Eastern Kentucky. And it appears to be happening at running back, where Tennessee transfer Bryce Brown is trying to earn the top nod. And at wide receiver, where a deep and talented group of players are fighting for playing time.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.