Man dies after propane tank explosion

The man hurt in a propane tank explosion has died.

Officials for the burn unit at the University of Kansas Hospital said 48-year-old Matt Pickrell died Wednesday night.

Earlier that day a propane tank exploded in Pickrell's backyard as he worked on building a homemade barbecue grill, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Pickrell was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition from his burns while a woman was in serious condition from her burns, authorities said.

Residents tell KCTV5 they felt the explosion shake homes and businesses about 2:15 p.m. The explosion was heard several blocks away. Residents reported seeing smoke in the area.

Police Capt. Donna Greenwell said Pickrell was welding either on or near the propane tank as he worked on building the grill. The tank exploded.

"He was welding on the propane tank when it exploded," Greenwell said. "It was not a good idea."

Firefighters had the flames out within 10 minutes.

The home is in the 7300 block of Northwest 84th Terrace. This is near North Congress Avenue.

A baby was alone inside the home at the time of the explosion but was not injured. Neighbors are now looking after the girl until family can be located.

