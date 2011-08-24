Wife charged with murdering husband

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a woman in the death of her husband.

The second-degree murder stems from 2010. Catherine A. Ashworth, 51, was a person of interest immediately, but authorities did not feel that they had enough evidence to charge her at the time.

Independence police were called to a residence in the 18000 block of Blackhawk Trail to investigate the death of Ronnie D. Ashworth, 64, on Oct. 22, 2010.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force injuries.

A warrant was obtained charging Ashworth with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

The couple divorced in 1992 but later remarried.

Police released Ashworth on Aug. 10, 2011, after holding her overnight for questioning.

Catherine Ashworth told police that her husband had died after falling down stairs, according to court documents. The medical examiner determined that Ronnie Ashworth had been dead for 24 to 36 hours before the authorities were notified.

Witnesses told police that Catherine Ashworth was upset at her husband because she thought he was having an affair, according to court documents. Witnesses said the couple had a heated argument at a club before Ronnie Ashworth's body was found, according to court documents.

A $200,000 bond was set by the court.

