Chiefs coach scores points with rapper Lil Wayne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Todd Haley scored major points with his Kansas City Chiefs players after he was spotted at a Lil Wayne concert at the Sprint Center on Monday night.

The 41-year-old head coach promised to attend the rapper's show after the Chiefs used 1 of his songs as part of a video for their pregame warm-up last season. Haley recalls saying, "If he comes to town, and I get an opportunity to give him a copy of it and thank him, I'll do it."

Haley called it "a great show," and Lil Wayne tweeted at him and Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers afterward: "Props to Tech 9 and the KC Chiefs Coach Haley and (hash)24 B. Flowers for the luv!"

Several players said they appreciated Haley's taste in music, though they weren't told that Haley admitted to listening to Barbara Streisand and Bobby Vinton, too.

