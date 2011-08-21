Plaza calm after first weekend of new curfew

Saturday was night number two of Kansas City's new curfew.

Police say there have been no problems and have not written any tickets for curfew offenders.

There were dozens of extra officers on the streets and police hope that is reassuring other patrons that the Plaza is still a safe place to go.

"It's good to see even though there was a shooting, people know we'll keep the city safe and come out and have a good time anyway," said Sgt. Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police also say they hope the new curfew reminds parents that it's not okay to leave young juveniles unattended, regardless of what part of town they are in.

